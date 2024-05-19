Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $55.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

QTWO stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,220.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,224,075.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,220.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,181 shares of company stock worth $7,851,375. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

