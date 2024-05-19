Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Increased by Analyst

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EFN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$24.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.94. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$24.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

