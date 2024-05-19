Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Decreased by Analyst

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.