QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,047 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

