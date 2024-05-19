QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silgan by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,335 shares of company stock worth $3,009,806 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

