QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

