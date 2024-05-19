QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $487,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $378.37 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.49 and a 52 week high of $385.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

