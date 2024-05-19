QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Progress Software by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.5 %

PRGS stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,619. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

