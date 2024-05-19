QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11,513.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after buying an additional 630,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 802.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after acquiring an additional 431,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after purchasing an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,978. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

