QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 125.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

