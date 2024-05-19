QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 2.32. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.