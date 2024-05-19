QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000.

Shares of FNDX opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

