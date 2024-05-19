QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VWO opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

