QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of PLXS opened at $109.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $132,130.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $230,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $132,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,529 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

