QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 130,196 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,196 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after buying an additional 325,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,260,000 after buying an additional 219,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,655,000 after buying an additional 502,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after buying an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 181,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,770 shares of company stock worth $4,852,970. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

