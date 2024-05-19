Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 599,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

