Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Copart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.1 %

CPRT stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

