Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.79 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

