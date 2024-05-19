Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 66,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,398,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $86.37 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

