Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

