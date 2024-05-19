Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $404.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.20. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.