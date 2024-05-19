Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 346.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $155.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

