Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

