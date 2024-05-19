Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Danaos by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Danaos Trading Down 0.2 %

DAC stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $86.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

