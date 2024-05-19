Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 188 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.87. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

View Our Latest Report on SPSC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,449.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,611 shares of company stock worth $4,711,897 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.