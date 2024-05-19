Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,190 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.