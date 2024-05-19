Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 243 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 323,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,359,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $417.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.83. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $426.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

