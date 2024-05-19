Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 391 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

