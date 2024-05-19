Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 745 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LI opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

About Li Auto

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.