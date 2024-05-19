Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 75 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,348,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,308,000 after buying an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.82 and a 200-day moving average of $241.32. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

