Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,937,000 after buying an additional 168,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,564 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.