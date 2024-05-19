Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.9 %

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.