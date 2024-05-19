Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,458 shares of company stock worth $2,386,114. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

