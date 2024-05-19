Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.73.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

