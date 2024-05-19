Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $133.46.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

