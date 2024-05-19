Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

