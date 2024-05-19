Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of First Financial worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $462.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

