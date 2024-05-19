Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 121,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,275,000 after purchasing an additional 61,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after buying an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.14 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

