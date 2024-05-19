Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,909.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 137,683 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Graco by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Graco by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 445,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,796,000 after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,138,933.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,606.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,485 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

