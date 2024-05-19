Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 922.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KT by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.74 on Friday. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

