Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $367,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $543.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.82.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
