Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $372,000 Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Reliance by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $298.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,346 shares of company stock valued at $33,228,854. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

