Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,471,000 after buying an additional 837,620 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 366,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,806 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.52. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

