Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $387,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,446,000 after acquiring an additional 241,347 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,625,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,489,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,106,000 after purchasing an additional 613,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $711,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,340 shares of company stock worth $16,505,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.