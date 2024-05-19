Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 573,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,715,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

