Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,380 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 75.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 401.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,389 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $36.51.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

