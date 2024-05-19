Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Fabrinet stock opened at $230.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $238.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.