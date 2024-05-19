Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $127.34 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average is $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

