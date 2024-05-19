Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $197.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.39. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

