Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 125 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $3,323,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $139.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

